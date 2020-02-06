China on Thursday announced it would reduce tariffs on thousands of American products, signaling intentions to implement an interim trade agreement with the US as a costly virus epidemic escalated.
Retaliatory tariffs will be reduced on $75 billion worth of US products, including soybeans, oil, and automobiles, beginning February 14, China's finance ministry said. Some of those imports will face tariffs of 2.5% to 5%, as opposed to the 5% to 10% rates imposed in September and December. BUSINESS INSIDER