In a significant escalation of rhetoric, senior Trump administration officials accused Beijing of reneging on commitments it had already made in its on-going trade dispute with China, and they said they plan to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% starting on Friday.
"Over the course of the last week or so, we have seen an erosion in commitments by China — I would say retreating from specific commitments that had already been made in our judgment," said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at a briefing with reporters Monday afternoon. "That's why the president referred to no re-negotiating in his tweet."