A policy change in China is causing waste haulers and local governments in Wisconsin to take a closer look at what residents put in their recycling bins.
In 2017, China established a policy called "National Sword," which banned the importation of plastic waste and set contamination standards for other materials that waste haulers say are “virtually impossible” to meet. The Chinese government said the policy was meant to protect the environment.
Waste Management spokeswoman Lynn Morgan said while most of Wisconsin's recyclables are shipped to the eastern United States, not China, there’s still a backlog because those coastal states were major exporters to China.