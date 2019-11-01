The Chinese authorities, like their counterparts in the United States and elsewhere, have been rethinking addictions to vaping. Last year, Beijing banned the sale of e-cigarettes to minors.
A top official at the tobacco regulator told the official Xinhua news agency on Friday that many e-cigarette companies target young people by advertising e-cigarettes with words like “young” and “fashion” to tempt minors. Many parents, the regulator said, were worried that their children can easily purchase vaping devices through websites. NEW YORK TIMES