CherryRoad Media announced last Tuesday that it will acquire the Granite Falls Advocate-Tribune, Montevideo American News and Redwood Falls Gazette in west central Minnesota and four others papers in Minnesota — the Crookston Times, the Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch, the St. James Plaindealer and the Tri-County News in Cottonwood. Brainerd Dispatch