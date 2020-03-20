Carnival Corp. said Thursday it will offer the use of some of its cruise ships as temporary hospitals, to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care systems. The cruise ship operator said it would only ask interested parties to cover the essential costs of the ship's operations while in port. MARKETWATCH
Latest News
- Soo Locks opening as scheduled
- All DECC events postponed or cancelled; parking lot open
- Carnival offers use of its cruise ships as temporary hospitals
- Funeral homes reevaluate how to hold services during pandemic
- Cleveland-Cliffs temporarily shuts down HBI project construction
- Dubh Linn offering curb side pickup incentive
- Fed is propping up money market funds
- St. Scholastica extends virtual classes through the semester; commencement canceled
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.