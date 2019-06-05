Carnival Corp. reached a settlement Monday with federal prosecutors in which the world's largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty because its ships continued to pollute the oceans despite a previous criminal conviction aimed at curbing similar conduct. Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz approved the agreement after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald stood up in open court and admitted the company's responsibility for probation violations stemming from the previous environmental case.
Seitz at an earlier hearing threatened to bar Carnival from docking at U.S. ports because of the violations and said she might hold executives individually liable for the probation violations. "The concern I have is that senior management has no skin in the game," Seitz said, adding that future violations might be met with prison time and criminal fines for individuals. "My goal is to have the defendant change its behavior." CBS News