The CARES Act makes it easier for Americans struggling with economic hardship from the coronavirus pandemic to withdraw money from their retirement accounts.
Should you take advantage of it? Experts typically advise against it, but the fallout from the crisis has left many people scrambling to pay their bills after being laid off or furloughed.
The new provisions from the CARES Act allow Americans to draw down money from tax-deferred accounts without penalties. It also relaxes rules on taking out a loan from a 401(k) savings plan. USA TODAY