In a highly positive development over the labor dispute at Canadian Pacific CP, the railroad operator has agreed with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) — Train and Engine Negotiating Committee — to enter into a binding arbitration. By reaching this agreement, the work stoppage at CP came to an end. TCRC represents about 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors as well as train and yard workers across Canada.
Expressing delight at this development, Keith Creel, president and CEO, Canadian Pacific stated: "This agreement enables us to return to work effective noon Tuesday local time to resume our essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain."