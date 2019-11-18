Canadian National Railway said on Friday it would cut management and union jobs, as the largest Canadian railroad operator grapples with an economic slowdown.
The company will lay off 1,600 employees in the United States and Canada, according to a report https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-cn-rail-to-lay-off-1600-employees-amid-weakening-economy-trade by the Globe and Mail.
The announcement comes amid declining freight volumes as trade tensions have weighed on the North American economy. REUTERS