Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) on Monday, citing a reluctance to increase exposure to coal and energy, rejected an unsolicited $22.5 billion bid from London-listed miner Glencore, boosting the Canadian miner's shares by 16% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
This is not the first time Glencore and Teck, which is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange , have talked about the possibility of a spin-off and merger of their coal businesses. Informal discussions took place in 2020 before breaking down without agreement.
Teck, which has a market value of $19 billion, said on Monday a potential merger would expose its shareholders to a large thermal coal business, an unwanted oil trading business and significant jurisdictional risk, all of which would negatively impact its value. REUTERS