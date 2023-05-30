Two longtime Duluth businesses suing the city of Duluth over stormwater fees are asking a judge to certify the case as class-action, which has the potential to add more than 1,500 plaintiffs, according to their attorney.
Moline Machinery and Walsh Windows filed a suit in 2021, alleging the city overcharged them when assessing stormwater service fees, while undercharging or not charging others. They say the city used an inappropriate method to calculate payments for commercial properties when considering the amount of impervious surface of each. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE