The Canadian company that owns Miami-based fast food giants Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen announced aggressive expansion goals to investors Wednesday.
At the company's first investor day in New York City, CEO Jose Cil said Restaurant Brands International will have 40,000 restaurants across its brands globally, from its current 26,000 locations. The Toronto-based company (NYSE: QSR), which also owns coffee and donut purveyor Tim Hortons, aims to hit this number within eight to 10 years.
If it reaches that goal, RBI would be of the largest restaurant companies in the world.