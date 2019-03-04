ELY, MN– The U.S. Forest Service will reopen the process to reserve Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness permits Monday.
When the system first opened in January, technical issues caused the system to crash and many people were unable to access the BWCA process to reserve permits. The failure to reserve permits had local lawmakers and business owners on edge due to concerns of an economic downturn as a result.
With only a small number of people being able to reserve a permit, the Forest Service halted the process for applying then canceled and refunded any reservations that were processed.