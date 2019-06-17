Boulder’s years-long fight to leave Xcel Energy and create its own electrical utility may be entering its crucial, final phase. The city this week upped a previous bid it made to Xcel Energy to buy the utility’s electrical distribution infrastructure in the city, offering $82 million.
Boulder's paying for everything from Xcel Energy's transformers and power lines to its manhole covers within city limits. If Xcel Energy (NYSE: XEL) doesn’t accept the offer, Boulder is likely to file condemnation proceedings within weeks and ask a court to oversee the transaction and establish the ultimate the price tag. DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL