Boeing Co. shares plunged to a seven year low Wednesday after the world's second-largest planemaker said it was seeking $60 billion in aerospace industry aid from the U.S. government to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boeing said the $60 billion sought was the "minimum" needed to support the industry's 2.5 million jobs, and should come in the form of loan guarantees and access to private and public liquidity. Boeing didn't indicate which portion of the aid it would need directly, but noted that it relies on at least 17,000 suppliers around the country and holds the position of the biggest U.S. exporter. THE STREET