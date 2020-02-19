Boeing found debris in the fuel tanks of several 737 Max jets that have been sitting in storage. It's the latest problem Boeing faces as it tries to get the 737 Max back in the air.
In a note to Boeing employees, the company said that foreign object debris, referred to as FOD, "is absolutely unacceptable. One escape is one too many. With your help and focus, we will eliminate FOD from our production system." The note was from Mark Jenks, vice president and general manager of the 737 program and the Renton, Washington, factory. CNN