Boeing fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg, saying Monday it replaced him with the company’s chairman as the nation’s biggest manufacturing exporter struggles to regain the trust of regulators, customers and the public in the wake of two fatal crashes of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max.
Muilenberg is out immediately, and Chairman David Calhoun will become CEO on Jan. 13. The transition period will allow him to exit his non-Boeing commitments. Board member Lawrence Kellner will become Boeing’s nonexecutive chairman, effective immediately, a sign that the company wants to keep the CEO and chairman roles separate, after taking that step with Muilenburg in October. CNBC