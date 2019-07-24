Boeing expects its troubled 737 Max jets to return to the skies by early in the fourth quarter but its CEO warned investors on Wednesday that it could further cut or suspend production of its bestselling planes altogether if delays get worse.
The 737 Max has been grounded since mid-March following two fatal crashes. Investigators implicated a piece of new flight-control software in both air disasters that repeatedly pushed the nose of the planes downward. A total of 346 people were killed in the two crashes. Boeing has developed a software fix and aims to submit that and other requirements to get the planes flying again to the Federal Aviation Administration in September, CEO Dennis Muilenburgsaid on an earnings call. CNBC