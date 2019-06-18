Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg says the company should have been more transparent with regulators and the public when Boeing discovered a safety light was not operating as designed.
Muilenburg made the comments to reporters ahead of the Paris Air Show, Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe told NPR.
"We clearly fell short in the implementation of the AOA disagree alert and we clearly should have communicated better with our regulators and the airlines," Johndroe said in an interview by phone from Paris.