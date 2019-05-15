WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management, Joe Balash, today renewed two Twin Metals Minnesota LLC-held hardrock mineral leases located on the Superior National Forest in Northeastern Minnesota.
“Mining on public lands balances conservation strategies and policies with the need to produce minerals that add value to the lives of all Americans by providing raw materials used in the manufacture of medical aids, automobiles, smart phones and computers, and household appliances,” said Assistant Secretary Balash. “Under President Trump’s leadership and direction from the Secretary, this action may reduce the vulnerability to disruption of critical mineral supplies if it leads to the development and production of critical minerals in an environmentally responsible, regulatory-consistent, and economically feasible manner. Mining strategic metals in the United States is beneficial to national security, national and local economies, and job creation.”