Members of Congress aren't the only elected officials feeling pressure to do something about high drug prices. State legislators are too.
A bipartisan proposal in the state Legislature attempts to lower prescription drug costs and provide more information to Wisconsin consumers about the true cost of their medication.
As Congress was holding hearings putting drug makers on the hot seat, state lawmakers unveiled a bill on Tuesday that targets middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers. They bargain drug prices on behalf of insurers and employers, manage plans and process claims.