Gilead Sciences Inc., a U.S. biotechnology firm that develops and commercializes drugs, has rapidly expanded its supply of an experimental coronavirus drug and is prepared to donate 1.5 million doses of it to hospitals dealing with severely ill patients.
Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day said in a statement Saturday that the 1.5 million doses of the drug, known as remdesivir, could be part of treatment courses for as many as 140,000 patients. He said the doses were available for "compassionate use, expanded access and clinical trials and will be donated for broader distribution following any potential future regulatory authorizations."
He also noted that the drug would be offered free of charge to hospitals or physicians who apply for its emergency use. Remdesivir remains an experimental drug without regulatory approval. THE HILL