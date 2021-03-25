Lawmakers are interrogating the chief executive officers of Google, Facebook and Twitter Thursday on the role their companies have played in promoting extremism and spreading misinformation.
It’s not the first time Google’s Sundar Pichai, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey have testified. But the focus on misinformation and extremism is newly relevant after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, which exploded out of a vortex of false claims spread by lawmakers and right-wing media figures that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged against former president Donald Trump. Washington Post