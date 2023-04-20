Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Windy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Heavy snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.