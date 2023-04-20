The Biden Administration is pressing Congress to broaden regulators’ authority to penalize executives of failed banks, marking the White House’s latest push to tighten restrictions in the wake of the collapse of three U.S. banks over the past 10 days.
The White House also wants to empower the FDIC to “claw back compensation, including gains from stock sales,” from executives of failed banks, citing reports that Greg Becker, the CEO of the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank, sold more than $3 million worth of shares days before the agency shuttered the bank and took control of its assets. FORBES