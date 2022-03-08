President Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas — the latest move to try to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.
"The United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy," Biden said. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine."
The ban also applies to U.S. imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), products made from oil, and coal. New purchases are to be ceased immediately, but U.S. buyers with existing contracts for Russian energy have 45 days to wind down deliveries.
Biden called the prohibition a critical step to punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin but said as a result, Americans should be prepared to face further price hikes at the pump.
Already, the cost to fuel up has spiked since the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to historic gas prices across the country.
"Defending freedom is going to cost. It's going to cost us as well in the United States," Biden said.
CLICK HERE for more of the story.