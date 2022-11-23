Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does not look good right now. Things are slowing down. You're seeing layoffs in many many sectors of the economy.”
And that means you might want to tighten up your budget.
“If you're an individual considering purchasing a big-screen TV, you might want to wait, hold onto your money, and see what transpires,” the billionaire recommends. “The same is true with a new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever else. Just remove some risk from the equation.” YAHOO