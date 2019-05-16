Lupulin Brewing couldn't boast a hot location or a ready-made clientele when it opened in 2015 in a nondescript building off U.S. Highway 10 in Big Lake, Minn. But co-founder Jeff Zierdt knew beer — and he had a plan.
Lupulin started brewing what Zierdt calls "approachable" beers to lure big-brand beer drinkers into the world of hops-heavy IPAs and other craft brews. Locals began showing up, as did Twin Cities folks passing through the area on Interstate 94 or Highway 10 on their way to and from lake cabins or resorts.