One more failure, and it's not a small one. A few weeks after the banking sector was shaken by failures, the retail industry is in turn experiencing a colossal bankruptcy.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - a household name, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to close all its stores, wind down its businesses and liquidate its assets, a decision which indicates that the company's various turnaround plans have failed.
"Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. today announced that it and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, "the Company") filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code ("Chapter 11") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey (the "Court") to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses," the company said in a statement on April 23. THE STREET