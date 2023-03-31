Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Windy with snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.