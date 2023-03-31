The banking crisis is likely far from over, as Barclays warned that a "second wave" of deposit outflows is coming.
"We think the first wave of outflows may be nearly over. .. But the recent tumult regarding deposit safety may have awakened 'sleepy' depositors and started what we believe will be a second wave of deposit departures, with balances moving into money market funds."
"While market psychology is still fragile, our sense is that deposit outflows from small to large banks will fade as depositors recognize they can access and transfer their balances without any hitches," Barclays strategist Joseph Abate said in a note. KITCO