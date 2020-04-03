Bank of America said Friday it is now capable of accepting online applications for the government’s $350 billion small business relief program, becoming the first major bank to do so.
As of mid-morning New York time, none of the websites of the three other big U.S. banks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo or Citigroup — were accepting applications for the program, which was supposed to go live shortly after midnight. In fact, Wells Fargo announced that it will be unable to accept applications on Friday. CNBC