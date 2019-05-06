The conservative Badger Institute estimates raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour would put 350,000 Wisconsin jobs at risk, with most of the projected job losses happening at lower income levels.
Gov. Tony Evers has proposed upping the minimum wage from its current $7.25 level to $10.50 by 2023, as part of a transition toward a $15 hourly wage. And other states such as California, Massachusetts and Illinois are all on track to have a $15 hourly wage in the near future.
Republican lawmakers in the state have said Evers’ plan would hurt businesses in the state by raising costs, while Dems argue an incremental approach to raising the minimum wage would benefit workers and the communities in which they live.