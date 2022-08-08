Less than six years after launching its news site, Axios has struck a purchase deal with Cox Enterprises worth some $525 million, the two companies announced on Monday.
The deal promises to meld two businesses that are distinctly different. Axios, the startup based in Arlington, Va., is famous for its condensed, bullet-pointed stories. Cox is a family-owned conglomerate headquartered in Atlanta that owns Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with substantial enterprises in broadband and other areas. NPR