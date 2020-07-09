At least 13 people who attended a late-June weekend hockey tourney in Ashland now have tested positive for COVID-19.
The patients stretch from Minnesota to Marquette, Mich., where one of them returned home and coached Little League baseball teams, forcing the entire league to shut down. Just one local patient had tested positive as of Wednesday, but participants in the tournament stayed in local hotels, ate in local restaurants and came into contact with any number of local people, and health officials fear more local cases could result. ASHLAND DAILY PRESS