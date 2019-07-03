Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was a last minute addition to the schedule last week at the Aspen Ideas Festival and he answered a wide range of important questions from Harvard law professor Cass Sunstein.
They talked about the biggest social issues facing the internet: misinformation and harmful content, privacy, election security and ways to prevent election interference, and the balance of societal values with the constitutional requirement for free speech.
An issue that has received less attention than these others, but is as important, Zuckerberg said, is "portability and interoperability and being able to move between services to increase innovation, competition, and enable research."