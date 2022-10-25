With the likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Intel (INTC) delivering their latest quarterly results this week, the tech sector is facing a "moment of truth" heading toward the end of the year.
That's the view from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who called the current earnings season "crucial" for setting the lay of the land for tech stocks for the rest of 2022, and into 2023.
Ives said the tech sector's earnings "will either expose the negative underlying fundamentals across the tech space" and lead to "massive" cuts in earnings next year or "prove that the bearishness and the demise of growth tech was premature and many pockets of tech are holding up well despite the dark storm clouds." SEEKING ALPHA