ArcelorMittal notified the United Steelworkers union that it plans to lay off steelworkers at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago.
The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which employs about 10,000 workers in Northwest Indiana, is idling the Indiana Harbor #3 blast furnace and the Indiana Harbor #4 blast furnace in East Chicago as well as the Cleveland #6 blast furnace, leaving it with just four blast furnaces running in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. Times of Northwest Indiana