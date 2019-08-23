Apple's new titanium credit card comes with a potential headache that will be familiar to iPhone users everywhere: It can get scuffed up a little too easily in the real world. Apple (AAPL) updated its support webpage this week to warn customers that some fabrics, such as leather and denim, could cause permanent discoloration to the Apple Card. That damage won't wash off.
Apple also advises against placing the card in a wallet slot that already has a different credit card, so it doesn't get scratched. And the company says customers should not store their Apple Card in a pocket or bag with loose change, keys or "other potentially abrasive objects. If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it's possible that the coating can be damaged," Apple said on its website. CNN MONEY