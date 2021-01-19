Apple Inc. has been sued in California over allegations it failed to take action against messaging app Telegram in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill riot even as the platform was used to promote violence.
The lawsuit alleges that not only was (social media site) Telegram used to promote violence during the storming of Capitol Hill by outgoing President Donald Trump’s supporters earlier this month, also “for years, anti-black and anti-Semitic groups have openly utilized Telegram with little or no content moderation by Telegram’s management.” BENZINGA