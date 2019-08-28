Apple has issued a formal apology for its privacy practices of secretly having human contractors listen to recordings of customers talking to its Siri digital assistant to improve the service. “We realize we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize,” Apple’s statement reads.
Apple was one of several major tech companies — including Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft — that was caught using paid human contractors to review recordings from its digital assistant, a fact that wasn’t made clear to customers. According to The Guardian’sreport, those contractors had access to recordings that were full of private details, often due to accidental Siri triggers, and workers were said to each be listening to up to 1,000 recording a day. THE VERGE