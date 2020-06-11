The antifa terrorists are advocating for “folks with firearms” to take shifts defending the barricades. They also are demanding an investigation into police brutality and release of some prisoners. GATEWAY PUNDIT
Antifa mob takes over 6-block area of Seattle, demands cops and courts be disbanded
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Great Lakes-Seaway shipping impacted by COVID-19 but well positioned for rebound
- Conservative sues Rose City Antifa, others for $900,000
- Antifa mob takes over 6-block area of Seattle, demands cops and courts be disbanded
- Clayton, Jackson, McGhie 100 year anniversary commemoration on Simply Superior
- Forest products market: Loggers knock on wood
- Obituary: Oscar C. Boldt passes away Tuesday
- Northland Community Wellness Day event cancelled
- COVID-19 hurts TEBERG Fund, but share price rebounds
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
-
69°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Duluth, MN (55816)
Today
Thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 1:00 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.