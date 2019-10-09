By this point, the death of one more small-town weekly newspaper is usually met with more sighs than tears. Lillie Suburban Newspapers, which, up until mid-September, covered the suburbs of St. Paul, gave up the ghost with barely a whisper.
Lillie—which covered Maplewood, Oakdale, Lake Elmo, New Brighton, Roseville, St. Anthony, and West St. Paul—has been struggling since last summer, when co-owner Jeffrey Enright filed for bankruptcy. The largest creditor listed was the company's pension fund, which was owed just shy of $1 million. All that remained was a slow, mostly unremarked departure.