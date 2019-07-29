At-home DNA tests promise a lot. There are kits that use your genetic code to find long lost relatives and detect possible diseases early. Some tests vow they’ll figure out the best weight loss plan, hair and skin products — even the perfect glass of wine — for your genetic specifications.
But, as these tests become more popular, some groups and lawmakers are starting to wonder: What if your DNA data gets into the wrong hands?
"Imagine if you're up for a job and your prospective employer finds out you're predisposed to an expensive disease such as multiple sclerosis,” said Peter Pitts, a former associate commissioner at the Food and Drug Administration who now runs a think tank called the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest. “Imagine if you're running for president and your opponents find out because of your DNA test that you're predisposed to Alzheimer's disease, and they think that's something the public should know." MPR News