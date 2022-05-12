Shareholders in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. It will be interesting to see if the latest numbers are enough to change investors' appetite for ALLETE. Over the past week the stock price has fallen 4.8% to US$58.52.
After this upgrade, ALLETE's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.5b in 2022. This would be a modest 2.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.4b in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around ALLETE, given the nice gain to revenue forecasts. SIMPLY WALL ST.