Employees at Amazon’s now-infamous Shakopee, Minnesota, warehouse—the first of the famously anti-union retailer’s locations to stage a walkout in the U.S.—is planning a strike next week to coincide with Prime Day, the company’s invented shopping holiday.
Prime Day, now in its fifth year, is an enormous sales windfall for Amazon, and resultantly a major crunch time for warehouse workers who are often made to work mandatory overtime to fulfill shoppers’ orders. As during the winter holidays, warehouse workers have previously told Gizmodo, Prime Day is allegedly a “blackout period” where vacation days—for the tiers of warehouse workers that receive them—cannot be scheduled. Given their tactical importance to Amazon’s logistics empire, these blackout periods have become popular strike days at European warehouses, where, legally and culturally, unions tend to be stronger. GIZMODO