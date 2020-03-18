Amazon is suspending shipments of nonessential items to its warehouses in the United States and United Kingdom following shortages triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock," a spokesperson for the online retail giant said in a statement to The Hill Tuesday. "With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so we can more quickly receive, restock and ship these products to customers." THE HILL