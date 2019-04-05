Minneapolis hospitality providers will be busy this week, but the Final Four isn't the Super Bowl. Not everybody has figured that out yet, apparently.
That's one of the takeaways from a Star Tribune report on the impact of the NCAA Final Four on the Twin Cities lodging sector, ranging from hotels and to Airbnb hosts.
Though a website maintained by the NCAA says that downtown Minneapolis hotels are completely booked, a midweek survey by Meet Minneapolis found that there are still rooms available at some smaller properties, and rooms in surrounding suburbs are easy to find. Average rates for downtown hotels are $450 per night.