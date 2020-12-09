A study published in September by NPR revealed that Black Americans made up more than 21% of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., despite being only 12.3% of the population. Conversely, white Americans make up 61% of the U.S. population, but only 51% of deaths.
MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) modeled a vaccine like those approved and found it to be significantly less effective for some groups than others. It turns out people have different versions of genes -- called alleles -- that determine how cells behave. When a virus invades, it fits into grooves on cell membranes, triggering an immune response. This is how vaccines work. THE MOTLEY FOOL