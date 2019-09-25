Sprint is under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for fraudulently obtaining tens of millions of dollars in subsidies intended for provide broadband and phone service for the poor, and the proposed merger between the company and T-Mobile is now in jeopardy as a result.
In a press release, the FCC said Tuesday that wireless provider had been collecting money for 885,000 supposed members of the government's Lifeline program who were not actually using the service. The program was established in 1985 with the intention of helping low income earners obtain traditional phone service. In 2005, the program was modernized by allowing the federal subsidies to be used for wireless and broadband services. NEWSWEEK