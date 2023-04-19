Anchors from ABC News and CNN questioned representatives of Dominion Voting Systems in the wake of their massive $787 million settlement with Fox News on Tuesday over the network’s lack of a public apology in the last-minute agreement.
Dominion and Fox News reached a settlement just hours before opening arguments were set to get underway in the defamation trial over the network’s coverage of former President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
ABC News host George Stephanopoulos pressed Dominion CEO John Poulos on the lack of a public apology on Wednesday, noting that the agreement was "one of the biggest defamation settlements ever, but what you didn't get was an apology."