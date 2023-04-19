Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Light rain and freezing rain...mixing with snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy at times. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.